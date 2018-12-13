We would like to take this opportunity to extend our deep appreciation to the Missoula Downtown Lions Club.
The Lions Club recently provided our daughter Alexis, who has been blind since birth, a braille XL display. The braille XL will allow Alexis to access printed material and transcribe it to braille. All of her school work can be processed and managed on her braille XL. She can also use the braille XL to manage her calendar and her daily agenda.
Once again, thank you so much to the Missoula Downtown Lions Club.
The Myers family.
Robert Myers,
Stevensville