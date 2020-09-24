Lisa Pavlock has the right priorities for Montanans

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing in support of Lisa Pavlock who is running for HD93. I am a former two term Montana State Legislator and learned what makes a good legislator. Lisa is a good listener, a hard worker, and has the experience and background for problem solving. I believe these are her strengths and they make her a great fit to represent her constituents in HD93.

Affordable health care quality is one of the issues at the top of Lisa’s priorities. She will work to protect Medicaid expansion and support rural health clinics. She feels these are both important in providing affordable healthcare for Montanans.

I am a retired teacher who invested 40 years in the public school system in St Ignatius. Quality public education for Montanans has always been a top priority for me as it is for Lisa. She is an educator by training and will make certain that public schools are funded adequately. She feels they are the backbone of our communities.

Please consider giving Lisa Pavlock your vote. We need to elect a good listener and a hard worker like Lisa for HD93.

John Fleming,

St. Ignatius

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0