 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lisa Pavlock has the right priorities for Montanans

Lisa Pavlock has the right priorities for Montanans

{{featured_button_text}}

I am writing in support of Lisa Pavlock who is running for HD93. I am a former two term Montana State Legislator and learned what makes a good legislator. Lisa is a good listener, a hard worker, and has the experience and background for problem solving. I believe these are her strengths and they make her a great fit to represent her constituents in HD93.

Affordable health care quality is one of the issues at the top of Lisa’s priorities. She will work to protect Medicaid expansion and support rural health clinics. She feels these are both important in providing affordable healthcare for Montanans.

I am a retired teacher who invested 40 years in the public school system in St Ignatius. Quality public education for Montanans has always been a top priority for me as it is for Lisa. She is an educator by training and will make certain that public schools are funded adequately. She feels they are the backbone of our communities.

Please consider giving Lisa Pavlock your vote. We need to elect a good listener and a hard worker like Lisa for HD93.

John Fleming, 

St. Ignatius

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana is doing fine
Letters

Montana is doing fine

Greg Leichner, obviously another Seattle liberal, have you perhaps had the opportunity to view the Seattle KOMA television documentary, "SEATT…

Is Montana for sale?
Letters

Is Montana for sale?

How much money does it take to get elected to a statewide office in Montana? Can an election be bought? Just ask Tim Fox or Al Olszewski.

Start watching non-Fox news
Letters

Start watching non-Fox news

Please start watching non Fox News. You must see the smoke because he thinks that raking leaves in forests. He has let 200,000 Americans die b…

Give honor to those due honor
Letters

Give honor to those due honor

In response to Senator Daines’ recent political ad regarding his involvement in the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, I would like to give “…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News