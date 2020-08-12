You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lisa Pavlock is the leader we need

Lisa Pavlock is the leader we need

{{featured_button_text}}

We are fortunate to have Lisa Pavlock running for HD 93 in Montana’s House of Representatives. Lisa brings many skills to the position including that of an educator, soccer coach, small business owner, and mother of a teenage girl. Through her family activities in the valley, she is familiar with the challenges and opportunities of operating a successful agriculture business. My interactions with Lisa have shown her to be a positive, hard working problem solver. These skills will be critical as we try to work together through the impacts of COVID-19. We need our best people representing us in Helena. We need legislators who are team builders and willing to work across the aisle to bring us out off these very difficult times. It cannot be partisan business as usual. Lisa’s opponent followed Greg Hertz and Mark Nolan’s lead as an active member of the ”38 Special” group of Republican legislators that refused to support bipartisan bills including the much needed Medicaid Expansion. We need a balanced Representative who will be a community minded leader and not just an anti-government follower. Lisa Pavlock is that leader and would serve all the citizens of Lake County.

Craig McClure,

Polson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don K selling Republican Vision
Letters

Don K selling Republican Vision

I always look forward to reading the monthly proliferations presented by Don “Unsafe at Any Speed” Kaltschmidt, chair of the Montana Republica…

Bob Brown is the sane one
Letters

Bob Brown is the sane one

Regarding Bob Brown's statement in the Missoulian announcing his courageous and intelligent decision to leave the Republican Party that has le…

OK to require certain clothing?
Letters

OK to require certain clothing?

I have no doubt that most of the radicals claiming it’s a violation of their rights to require that they wear masks would be the first to call…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News