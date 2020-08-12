Lisa Pavlock is the leader we need

We are fortunate to have Lisa Pavlock running for HD 93 in Montana’s House of Representatives. Lisa brings many skills to the position including that of an educator, soccer coach, small business owner, and mother of a teenage girl. Through her family activities in the valley, she is familiar with the challenges and opportunities of operating a successful agriculture business. My interactions with Lisa have shown her to be a positive, hard working problem solver. These skills will be critical as we try to work together through the impacts of COVID-19. We need our best people representing us in Helena. We need legislators who are team builders and willing to work across the aisle to bring us out off these very difficult times. It cannot be partisan business as usual. Lisa’s opponent followed Greg Hertz and Mark Nolan’s lead as an active member of the ”38 Special” group of Republican legislators that refused to support bipartisan bills including the much needed Medicaid Expansion. We need a balanced Representative who will be a community minded leader and not just an anti-government follower. Lisa Pavlock is that leader and would serve all the citizens of Lake County.