List aids coronavirus behavior contemplation

I’ve not been interested in writing to the editor during this lockdown for the most part, in that I’m very disappointed in human behavior in some leaders and others. Being human myself, I wanted to analyze my own “plague behavior” by making a simple list, with good behavior exhibited on one side and bad behavior on the other.

Some obvious things come to mind; hoarding supplies, blaming others for one’s inaction, under-emphasizing the danger, price-gouging, unwise gatherings, inside trading, valuing political power over life, etc.

The bad behaviors are easy to identify, the good harder to recognize in others. I continue to be disenchanted with many who do not analyze their leader’s performance rationally, only sticking towards some robotic tribalism which does not serve their’s or other’s interests.

I recommend making out the list that I made in some form, or make it a mental exercise in your time of solitude. If everyone would engage in this experiment, perhaps there would be a possible improvement in our society in this time of trial. Self-reflection is of utmost importance for oneself at this time, do not discount its importance. And demand worthy leadership in those entrusted.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula