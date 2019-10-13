Now that the mafia gangster game show host and his minions have fulfilled their corporate overlords' demands by gutting democracy, he'll be impeached and rewarded with an empire of hotels and golf courses in Russia and Saudi Arabia. Probably China too.
In the ensuing meantime, please impeach the following:
• Military-industrial complex of evil, greedy arms dealing corporations who profit from worldwide murdering slaughter.
• The revolving door of generals who move easily from government warmongering to the boards of the largest arms dealers.
• Our militarized police forces and the so-called justice system that incarcerates folks from our poor brown and black communities.
• Then impeach Congress for the decades of not only allowing but promoting these constitutionally illegal wars of empire building to decimate all that our democracy stands for.
You have free articles remaining.
To further the draining of this toxic corporate swamp that hijacked our country after World War II, render impotent the moral-less and ethic-less banks, insurance corporations and asset managers that fund these greedy heinous warmongering criminals.
Otherwise our democracy will only be an enlightened blip in the history of "all warlords, all gangsters, all greedy dealers, all the time."
Tip of the hat to the honorable, truth-speaking Maj. Danny Sjursen for inspiration.
For democracy and my country,
Laura Craig,
Corvallis