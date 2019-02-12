For those who favor abortion: what if the following people's parents had decided abortion was the thing to do?
Christopher Columbus, George Washington, Samuel Adams, John Alden, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, William Shakespeare, Leonardo Da Vinci, Susan B. Anthony, Samuel Clemens, Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, Albert Einstein, Robert E. Lee, Booker T. Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Michelangelo, Ludwig Van Beethoven, Helen Keller, Issac Asimov, Socrates, Henry David Thoreau, Paul Gauguin, Stephen Hawking, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, Lewis and Clark, Nelson Mandela, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John and Anna Matejovsky, John Kennedy, Albert Kircher, Mother Theresa, Henry Fisher (my father).
My list could go on; it could be as long as a wagon track.
For those considering abortion, why not sit down and make a list of your own. Be sure and put your own parents at the top of the list!
Jerry Fisher,
Bigfork