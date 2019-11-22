If you believe in "rules of law," and if you believe in "principles" over politics, and if you believe in republic over "democracy" (majority rule over minority rights, the "rule of law" of the Left), then you should at least take an hour to listen to this — if you believe in liberty, and not tyranny — www.youtube.com/watch?v=8NdbANrjFWE.
And, below, think Hillary Clinton, Adam Schiff, Gerald Nadler, Eric Swalwell, MSNBC, CNN, CBS, ABC, New York Times, L.A. Times and any other government official, elected or otherwise, and their "spokes-holes" in the mainstream media:
"It's easy to forget just how many times our state and federal politicians, sworn to preserve and defend the Constitution, instead have tried to undermine or destroy it."— Lt-Col. Fielding Lewis Greaves, U.S. Army Intelligence
"If ye love wealth better than liberty, the tranquility of servitude better than the animating contest of freedom, go home from us in peace. We ask not your counsels or arms. Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you. May your chains set lightly upon you, and may posterity forget that ye were our countrymen!"— Samuel Adams
Jim Greaves,
Thompson Falls