Listen to doctors, not Donald Trump

Listen to doctors, not Donald Trump

You fools who are listening to Donald Trump and not wearing masks instead of listening to the doctors, you should ask yourself who you would want to operate and do a heart transplant on you: Donald Trump or a doctor? If you say a doctor, why are you believing Donald Trump about not wearing a mask?

P.S. Wearing a mask does not make you a Democrat, but it does mean you have common sense.

Francis Tence,

Missoula

