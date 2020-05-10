Listen to experts, learn from history

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There seems to be widespread misunderstanding about issues around the coronavirus lockdown. The lockdown was never about stopping the pandemic, but slowing it down enough to give us time to respond. However, premature relaxation of restrictions will undo that hard work and sacrifice.

We need adequate testing and contact tracing to open safely. This virus is here with us to stay. The pandemic has just begun. The best comparison is with the 1918 flu, which had three major waves. There are multiple examples from 1918-1919 on outcomes of early "reopening" or failure to enforce social distancing at all. Why do we need to repeat history instead of learning from it?

Unfortunately, our federal government wasted time, and only increased chaos and misinformation. States have been on their own getting testing and equipment supplies, many going out of country to do so. They are competing with each other and even the Federal Emergency Management Agency in pricing.

Remember, the economy cannot recover when employees are too sick to work and customers are spending their money on funerals and medical bills. We are not going back to normal anytime soon. Please listen to the real experts and follow recommendations. Lives depend on it.

Beth Thompson,

Missoula