Listen to taped call with Georgia SOS

The taped call:

Listen in on the famous 62-minute tape.

Hear the strength in his voice. Hear his commitment to obtaining his single defined objective.

Hear also his obsession with conspiracy junk he internalized from who knows? Newsmax? QAnon?

The tape is like a cluttered, shattered monument to his lack of work ethic. And his inability to build beneficial relationships.

The man who tried to wrongfully acquire property from his aging father, objectively tried to wrongfully acquire 11,780 Georgia votes, and 16 Georgia electors.

The taped call came just in time, while 11 U.S. senators and 140 U.S. representatives were poised to demonstrate their loyalty to him, and their disloyalty to the U.S. Constitution.

By forcing a radical scheme to re-elect President Donald J. Trump.

A radical scheme originally endorsed by two-thirds of the Montana congressional delegation.

Bob Williams,

Stevensville

