Live by the Golden Rule

Love God above all and your neighbor as yourself. If people did this, there would be no need for a Black Lives Matter movement, nor a Me-Too movement. No one would be spending millions on attack ads when people are going hungry and can't pay their rent.

Jardina wrote, "Trump was ushered into office by whites concerned about their status, and his political priorities are plainly aimed at both protecting the racial hierarchy and at strengthening its boundaries."

Trump never hid who he is, yet 62% white men and 53% white women voted for him in 2016.

So, the South has actually won the civil war after all?!

Or, do people love that Trump: alienated our allies; kisses Putin's butt; won't release his taxes; disrespects women; won't agree to a peaceful transfer of power, lies and doubles down when proven wrong; calls soldiers, "losers"; has no replacement for the ACA; tore kids away from their folks and lost them; totally mishandled the pandemic; etc. etc. etc.

America's ideal is equality and justice for all. If people lived this ideal, there would be no white supremacy groups, and everyone would support healthcare for all.

Search your heart.

Where do you stand?