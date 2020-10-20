 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live by the Golden Rule

Live by the Golden Rule

{{featured_button_text}}

Love God above all and your neighbor as yourself. If people did this, there would be no need for a Black Lives Matter movement, nor a Me-Too movement. No one would be spending millions on attack ads when people are going hungry and can't pay their rent.

Jardina wrote, "Trump was ushered into office by whites concerned about their status, and his political priorities are plainly aimed at both protecting the racial hierarchy and at strengthening its boundaries."

Trump never hid who he is, yet 62% white men and 53% white women voted for him in 2016.

So, the South has actually won the civil war after all?!

Or, do people love that Trump: alienated our allies; kisses Putin's butt; won't release his taxes; disrespects women; won't agree to a peaceful transfer of power, lies and doubles down when proven wrong; calls soldiers, "losers"; has no replacement for the ACA; tore kids away from their folks and lost them; totally mishandled the pandemic; etc. etc. etc.

America's ideal is equality and justice for all. If people lived this ideal, there would be no white supremacy groups, and everyone would support healthcare for all.

Search your heart.

Where do you stand?

Linda Aronson,

Darby

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

Reject Steve Bullock
Letters

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (so…

LR-130 is unnecessary
Letters

LR-130 is unnecessary

Vote "no" on LR-130. Pitched as a way to reduce regulations, LR-130 instead is the ultimate early Christmas gift for out-of-state gun manufact…

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News