Letter

Thank you, Captain Bill Burt and Detective Mike Sunderland, for the professional way you handle things in the field. You are a credit to the profession. I am extremely grateful you are protecting our community.

I am glad Live PD chose Missoula County to feature on its program. We are fortunate to be able to step inside and get a real look at what happens on our streets and to have a real-time experience that spotlights the integrity of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

Kim Kilbourne,

Missoula

