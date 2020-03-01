Live with courage to end fossil fuels

In “Return hope to dying planet” (guest column, Feb. 25), the authors allude to the audacity with which “climate criminals” and “fossil fuel crooks” committed a crime so beyond anything anyone’s ever seen that a new name had to be coined for it.

What do you call the deliberate murder of a planet? Professor of sociology at the University of Sydney Danielle Celermajer calls it “omnicide,” a crime so vast, “we have previously been unable to witness it because we have never imagined it.” How do we comprehend not only the fact of climate apocalypse, but that it’s been (and is being) deliberately caused?

The authors talk about hope — about returning hope for a livable future to our children. But I think we are beyond hope; that it’s too late to turn this Titanic around.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

What I urge instead is that, as Joanna Macy and Extinction Rebellion suggest, we live our lives with courage. That we commit ourselves to giving everything it takes to wean ourselves from our addiction to lifestyles based on the consumption of fossil fuels.