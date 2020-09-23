 Skip to main content
Lives depend on Republican vote

Lives depend on Republican vote

This election, vote like your life depends on it!

Vote like your children's lives depend on it!

Because, in a very real sense, they do!

Vote Republican!

Terry McLaughlin,

Missoula

