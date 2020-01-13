Big news in the Missoulian, Bozeman Chronicle and Great Falls Tribune this weekend on the “record losses” to livestock from grizzly, wolf and mountain lion predation: $247,000 paid out for “more than 360” livestock losses. Yoiks! The sky is falling!
It would have been helpful to point out that 360 animals lost works out to just about one-hundredth of 1% of livestock — assuming conservatively that all 360 were beef cattle in Montana’s beef cattle population of more than 2.6 million. Equally, that $247,000 in losses is again one-hundredth of 1% of the livestock industry’s $2.1 billion revenue annually in the state of Montana.
I’m neither a wolf nor a grizzly hugger, but let’s get things in context. And, in context, this isn’t a drop of warm spit.
You have free articles remaining.
Randy Morger,
Fort Benton