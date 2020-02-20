'Living in a liberal vacuum'

Dale A. Hanson (letter, Jan. 19), I can’t help living in a liberal vacuum, in a state built on agricultural welfare. Our predicament can mostly be laid on Ronald Reagan’s doorstep; not to excuse moderate Democrats, who have complicitly perpetuated mythologies of taxation on the poor to pay for capitalist infrastructure, with bunkum rhetoric about “free market, trickle-down, supply-side funded spending for the poor creates inflation” economics.

They have combined these academically vacuous philosophies with draconian ideal punishment of only the poor, posing as morality in denial of links between poverty and sin. And Donald Trump, your embodiment of factless, pabulum pedagogy now grants pardons to a group of wealthy criminals.

And we vilify our foreign victims. The bad hombres must be gotten, even if it means lying about immigration statistics or lying about “WMDs” to the United Nations, all while importing workers for what should be our better careers under “merit based” initiatives, and promising third-world factory jobs to us native peasants, because academic effort is meritless without interest-laden debt-market slavery, while as you evidenced, the academically docile worker education of K-12 is free.

I should lose my First Amendment right and go away. In the words of G.H.W. Bush, “Not gonna happen.”

Jared Hardin,

Missoula

