Missoula is overrun by deer and squirrels. Deer wander down city streets. Squirrels navigate through trees all over this berg.
Both eat, sleep and multiply at their leisure.
An open border town with no wall to stop either. I have a fence all the way around my property. The deer jump over, and the tree rats merely rappel down through the tree's canopy.
They have sanctuary status here because they are protected. Can't shoot them; illegal to discharge a firearm within city limits, even a BB-gun. Can't scare them with fire crackers; might put the neighbor's dog back on doggie Prozac.
Get lucky occasionally and run over a tree rat. But we can't drive fast enough on most city streets to tag a deer as road kill. Course, conditions on many of Missoula's streets keep speeds well below the posted speed limits anyway.
Is this wildlife socialism in Missoula? Or just a bunch of freeloaders living off the homeowners and the only thing we're getting back in return is a buncha fertilizer. And, as an added bonus, a promise of higher property taxes on the horizon by our illustrious mayor and city council?
Will Stubsten,
Missoula