Living long enough to vote Trump out

Living long enough to vote Trump out

{{featured_button_text}}

After COVID-19 hit the United States, Donald Trump declared himself a "virus wartime president," then did incomplete, insufficient, slow-response actions to the virus. Next, he quit trying to fight it after Memorial Day, throwing most responsibility to the states and focusing on the economy.

He told health care workers to keep giving "their all" indefinitely and told old and at-risk people to "get back out there" — and if one dies, then thank you for your "patriotic sacrifice."

I, as an old person, would rather follow Centers for Disease Control and Montana guidelines, social distance and mask when not (mostly) "staying at home" so that, God willing, I can live long enough to vote the Trump administration out of office.

Since Governor Bullock has led us nicely so far through this virus in Montana, and Sen. Steve Daines was either silent or talking vacant Trumpisms, I will also vote for Bullock as U.S. senator to effectively advocate for Montana.

Michael O'Lear,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
2
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayor showing thirst for power
Letters

Mayor showing thirst for power

Mayor Engen's letter issued on June 14 said that if he was not "constrained by the constitution and laws I swore to uphold, there’d be no self…

Finding irony in Trump's crowds
Letters

Finding irony in Trump's crowds

Irony intrigues me. A Trumpian kind of irony gets underway as “fearless” leader continues cocking a snook at science and medical logic by enco…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News