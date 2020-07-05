Living long enough to vote Trump out

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After COVID-19 hit the United States, Donald Trump declared himself a "virus wartime president," then did incomplete, insufficient, slow-response actions to the virus. Next, he quit trying to fight it after Memorial Day, throwing most responsibility to the states and focusing on the economy.

He told health care workers to keep giving "their all" indefinitely and told old and at-risk people to "get back out there" — and if one dies, then thank you for your "patriotic sacrifice."

I, as an old person, would rather follow Centers for Disease Control and Montana guidelines, social distance and mask when not (mostly) "staying at home" so that, God willing, I can live long enough to vote the Trump administration out of office.

Since Governor Bullock has led us nicely so far through this virus in Montana, and Sen. Steve Daines was either silent or talking vacant Trumpisms, I will also vote for Bullock as U.S. senator to effectively advocate for Montana.

Michael O'Lear,

Missoula

