Lobby Congress to pass legislation

Lobby Congress to pass legislation

The Democratic win with Joe Biden has proven to be hollow when almost half of the voters think they lost. We now need to unite our energy in order to hold Congress accountable for needed legislation. 

The "hot button" issues of abortion and gun control should be given over to each state to be voted upon by the people. 

Remember back to President Obama's days? He submitted some 1,300 bills to Congress. They all died in committee. As of last August, Mitch McConnell has more than 400 bills stuffed in his desk. Congress has had more than 10 years to give us a health care act and has failed. 

Congress should unite with us to solve the real threat of the virus, climate change, justice for all, better wages and lower taxes for most Americans, while raising taxes for the 2% of the population that controls 98% of the nation's wealth. 

The need is for all of us to lobby Congress. Over the last 10 years, the lobby progress has worked very well for rich corporations and persons. Their wealth has steadily increased to new heights while American workers have not had a decent wage raise in over 40 years. 

Patricia E. Waylett,

Missoula

