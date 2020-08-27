 Skip to main content
Lobby for limits on political advertising

Is anyone else sick of political ads on the TV and radio? For our improved mental health, let's lobby our state and federal officials to limit political campaign efforts to the six-month period prior to any election. European countries have done this for years. It limits the influence of big money, and the only ones who will squeal are out-of-state news syndicates like Sinclair Broadcasting that reap enormous profits from the ad volume.

Don Larson,

Seeley Lake

