Local author sees benefits of tech

Local author sees benefits of tech

I’ve taken a couple of days to digest the congressional hearings hosting the social media billionaires.

Amazon, Facebook, Twitter and Google heavily favor Democrats and kick conservatives under the bus, yet the billionaires are, by the libs, hated capitalists. While Jim Jordan ripped them a new one with no hesitation, the Dems only did so for the TV face time.

Social media created a worldwide community with instant access to news and events and that’s all-powerful in a different way. We little people have access to information, education and opportunity as never before.

My recent release, "The Repairman Series," reached the top 50 of all Amazon books in the U.S. and U.K. (out of 6 billion), with the enterprise and talent of a guy working from his home office in Las Vegas, his No. 2 working from her home office across town, and a No. 3 working from her home office in Nashville. Wouldn’t have happened without Amazon. Never before could this old country boy in Montana sell books a world away.

Even with the bias of social media companies, the benefits overwhelm the detriments for this author working 25 miles from a small town in a state with less than a million population.

Larry Martin,

Clinton

