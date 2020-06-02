After attending eight two-hour sessions of the Local Government Citizens Academy, we recommend it as a way to become better informed about the functions of government departments and services.
The city of Missoula offers this class each year for approximately 40 cadets who geographically represent all of our community’s neighborhoods.
Class presentations included information about neighborhood councils, community forum, city council, courts, public schools, police and fire departments, water services and streets, parks and recreation, housing and development, county partnerships, and finance. The people who work in these departments are experts in their field, accessible, and committed to the public.
One of our favorite sessions was learning about tax increment financing (TIF) and understanding how tax dollars are used or not used. TIF includes vision-specific negotiations with private, nonprofit, and public partners. These result in beneficial development projects as well as allocated finances for public improvements: streets, sidewalks, housing, parks and trails, and community planning for other needs.
Our thanks go to city and county departments and public services employees who took part, as well as to Heather Harp, Ward 3 city councilperson, and the Office of Housing and Community Development for coordinating classes.
LGCA videos are now available on MCAT's Channel 190.
Christine Larson
on behalf of
the Local Government
Citizens Academy:
David Larson,
Pat Collins,
Michelle Eckert,
Kim Walterskirchen,
Nancy Menning,
Paige Pavalone,
Patricia Hogan,
Jacque Walawander,
Bill Watson,
Carly Kelley,
Elizabeth Mullins,
Ginny Sullivan,
Kathryn Downie,
Nick Shontz,
Dave Bell,
Christine Kuschel,
Brian Chaszar,
Missoula
