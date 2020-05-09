Local option gas tax gives Missoula chance to fix potholes

Local option gas tax gives Missoula chance to fix potholes

We all agree that the government needs to fix our potholes and maintain the roads. It is the type of investment that helps drive the economy and makes our community a great place to live. That is why I am voting "for" the local option gas tax of 2 cents per gallon.

Unfortunately, the state does not adequately fund our infrastructure. The local option gives us a chance to use our money as we need, and also a chance to have our visitors contribute more directly to maintain the infrastructure they use. And with gas prices where they are, 2 cents a gallon is not going to be a burden, either for us or our visitors.

The county commissioners and a majority of the Missoula City Council support this smart investment. On the June primary ballot, I urge you to vote "for" the local option gas tax.

Charles Carpenter,

Missoula

