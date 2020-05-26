Local option gas tax will help pay for road improvement

Every local elected official knows that road maintenance is consistently identified as a top public concern. Potholes, road failures, dust, safety and other road maintenance issues are the most common concern expressed by area residents. There are more needs than resources to address this problem.

On the June primary we can join with our county commissioners and a majority of our city council. We can vote for the local option gas tax that will provide a dedicated fund for both the city and county to use to match federal funds to fix our roads, to make them safer for everyone. As a usage tax, this directly gets paid by the people using the roads when purchasing fuel, including out of state travelers.