Dear fellow Missoulians:
I've been following with great interest the city and county resolutions to address climate change. I have read the resolution and visited Climate Smart Missoula's website. The goals are very noble.
I am not a climate change denier.
The city and county will replace every police car, fire truck, snowplow, sander, bus, animal control truck, school bus, street sweeper, police motorcycle, meter reader vehicle, airport administration vehicle, parks department vehicle (including lawn mowers), the Web On Wheels bus, sewer department vehicles, echo compost equipment, road department backhoes, front end loaders, and dump trucks, etc., with electric vehicles in the next 10 years.
Then all those pesky natural gas heaters in every single city and county building will be upgraded to electricity; including that new one we just got at Hellgate High School. I forget, was it $12 million or $18 million we paid for that?
So if you think city taxes are a bit much now, hang on tight, we are in for a wild ride.
The thing is, none of this will stop 9 billion people from heating up the planet.
It's time for new local leadership.
Chris Holliday,
Missoula