Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks? Whoever heard of a team named after a large, regal bird that lives by eating fish?
There are so many clever, catchy alternatives available, perhaps they’ll get lucky and be bought by the same muddle-headed fellows who bought the Missoula Osprey. Then they could look forward to being renamed something such as the Seattle Scuttlebutts. Seattle Puddlejumpers. Battleaxes. Litterbugs. Mudpuppies.
The possibilities boggle one’s mind. Wait. Maybe I’ve got something there — the Seattle BoggleHeads!
Hopefully this will start a national trend so Missoula won’t be the only team with a ridiculous and demeaning team name. It’s even demeaning to a moose, a noble animal deserving of our respect.
Our local team deserves an apology, a retraction and reinstatement of the excellent name of Osprey.
Deanne Kendrick,
Missoula