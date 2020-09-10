Logging vs. destructive fires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently in the Missoulian was a Letter to the Editor from Mike Garrity crowing about the fact that The Alliance for the Wild Rockies along with the Friends of the Bitterroot filed a lawsuit against the Bitteroot National Forest which caused them to withdraw the decision on the Gold Butterfly Project. According to Mr. Garrity this project was proposing to log 5,461 acres including 750 acres of increasingly rare old-growth. He talked about the destruction of wildlife habitat, the degradation of spawning streams and the loss of elk security cover with this project.

I never understood the hypocrisy of Mr. Garrity and others in the environmental community that feel that any logging on public lands is bad and needs to be stopped at all costs. But yet large, destructive fires that burn thousands of acres, removing all cover, silting streams and changing the landscape for a generation to come is OK. You don’t have to travel far to see what these landscape altering fires look like. In 2017, not far from Missoula was the Lolo Peak Fire(53,902 acres) and the Rice Ridge Fire (155,900 acres). In fact in the Sapphires that Mr. Garrity is so concerned about, I would ask you to take a drive south from the Skalkaho highway to Sula and see what a fire from 2000 that burned some 365,000 acres, much of it in the Sapphires, looks like. The idea that this is a better result than the result of sound Forest Management defies belief.