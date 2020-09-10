 Skip to main content
Lolo School Bond deceiving

Lolo voters, vote no on the school bond issue. You are being deceived. The board says they will sell the old school and use the money to pay down the 22.1 million bond. NOT TRUE! The bond request states the board may use the money from the sale of the old school to pay down the new bond OR anything else they would like to use it for if it is school related. Like a new bus barn, bleachers, swimming pool, etc. So there it is. They can spend the money from the old school for anything they want!

The board says your taxes will go down as more people move to Lolo. NO, your taxes will go up, up, up because the state will assess your house every two years now and your taxes will go up every two years.

The board says it's a safety issue. They say having the school on Highway 93 is unsafe. Yet no student (in the over 100 year history of our school) has ever been hit by a car and no car has ever hit the school. So actually the present location is the safest place in Lolo.

Please Vote NO!

William Sidles,

Lolo

