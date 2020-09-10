Lolo School Bond deceiving

Lolo voters, vote no on the school bond issue. You are being deceived. The board says they will sell the old school and use the money to pay down the 22.1 million bond. NOT TRUE! The bond request states the board may use the money from the sale of the old school to pay down the new bond OR anything else they would like to use it for if it is school related. Like a new bus barn, bleachers, swimming pool, etc. So there it is. They can spend the money from the old school for anything they want!