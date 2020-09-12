 Skip to main content
Lolo School bond needs clarification

Lolo School bond needs clarification

The Lolo School bond issue for a new school is $185.00/$100,000 home. The average home in Lolo is $350,000, meaning $599/year for 30 years. The recent ad in The Mailman flier states "Use buses to improve traffic". This leads one to believe that bus transportation for students is included. IT IS NOT INCLUDED! If the bond passes, bus transportation does not require a ballot vote from residents. I have yet to get an answer as to what that additional cost would be. Will ALL proceeds from sale of old school go towards paying off the new school? One answer said yes, however if paid off over time, it can be used for other things. This needs clarification. The difference is between CAN or WILL pay it off. Without buses, cars will be buzzing all through the lower subdivisions making it unsafe for kids walking to school. Another light at Highway 93 and Lewis & Clark will be horrendous at 8 a.m. during commuting time. After COVID and the new 250 unit subdivision is done and sold, we would have a clearer picture of the future and options. The unemployed, retired and lost businesses simply can't afford it.

Kathleen Means,

Florence

