Lolo School facility planning

Aging facilities and overcrowding have plagued Lolo School for a number of years. New construction costs continue to rise and delaying construction of a new school will cost more in the long run.

Having the ability to sell the entire current school campus is a huge plus, as the money from that sale will offset the construction of a safer new campus situated on school property away from the highway.

Now is the time for community members to get involved. June 8 was the first of several information sharing events planned. The Facebook live event recording can be accessed via the Lolo School District Facebook page. If you were not able to participate last evening, check it out.

The children and future children in Lolo deserve a quality public education to compete and much of that depends on having up-to-date structures and infrastructures which will accommodate current technology necessary for today’s education.

LouAnn Hansen,

Lolo

