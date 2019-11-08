“On all these issues, but particularly missile defense, this can be solved, but it’s important for him to give me space,” Barack Obama said of incoming Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will replace Medvedev in May. “This is my last election. After my election, I have more flexibility.”
In 2012, President Obama told outgoing Russia President Medvedev to tell incoming President Putin to give him some space on the 2012 election. He in turn would be more flexible on missile defense. Putin was quiet. Obama got re-elected.
Eastern Europe lost the missile defense system for protection from Russia. Russia got Crimea. Russia got a foot hold in Ukraine and Ukraine, after asking for weapons to defend themselves against Russia's might, got sleeping bags and MREs from the United States to battle against Russia. Quid pro quo?
Vice President Biden bragged about telling Ukraine that unless they got rid of a prosecutor, Ukraine wasn't getting $6 billion earmarked for them. Quid pro quo?
There is more throughout history. Seems to be a pretty good tool. Enough time wasted on impeachment. Time to get to work. Pass the United States-Canada-Mexico Agreement, fix the border, lower health care cost. Work with President Trump, not against.
James Buterbaugh,
Whitehall