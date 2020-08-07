You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Loni Conley will be a voice for working people

Loni Conley will be a voice for working people

{{featured_button_text}}

Over the last few months, I have gotten to know Loni Conley through organizing in my community, the West View Mobile Park. We have faced issues with unfair rent increase, safe water usage, and septic problems. Loni is a nurse and a single mother, and she struggles to afford rent in Missoula County and recognizes how difficult this must be for her neighbors. Loni has volunteered her time and knowledge to help us organize our tenant needs, and to demand that the details of our leases be upheld. Loni grew up in the West View Mobile Park, and deeply cares about my community, and has been an advocate for fair and affordable housing. Loni is now running to represent us in House District 96. She has proven that she will listen and respond to the needs of our community, and will be a strong voice for working people. As a Representative in Helena, Loni will bring attention to the housing hardships of many Missoulians and pursue affordable and discrimination free housing options. Please join me in voting for Loni Conley for House District 96 this Nov. 3.

Nikki Kelly,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Policies need to change
Letters

Policies need to change

Are there any liberal Missoula officials with an iota of common sense? Our taxes increase with no say in how the money’s spent. Needless upgra…

The silence is deafening
Letters

The silence is deafening

Scandal fatigue. I had never heard of it before this current administration was in office and began committing scandal after scandal. Sometime…

Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'
Letters

Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'

Discovery Channel extended Shark Week this summer, much like the sexual abuse “feeding frenzy” in my Catholic church. I’m a longtime parishion…

Don't succumb to pressure
Letters

Don't succumb to pressure

Local members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are going to businesses and "asking" them to post a Black Lives Matter (BL…

No Post Office, really?
Letters

No Post Office, really?

If one reads the U.S. Constitution, more than only the Second Amendment, one will find written words in effect to empower Congress "to establi…

Bob Brown is the sane one
Letters

Bob Brown is the sane one

Regarding Bob Brown's statement in the Missoulian announcing his courageous and intelligent decision to leave the Republican Party that has le…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News