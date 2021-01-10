Look at other nations' cases

Dear Governor Gianforte:

First, congratulations on winning the election. As a past legislator, I have respect for everyone who runs for public office.

My concern today is for the health of all Montana citizens. Wearing a mask protects everyone, especially those around you. I just don’t understand the resistance to wearing a mask.

As of Jan. 6, 2021, Taiwan and Montana COVID-19 statistics are amazingly different:

Montana: 1,034 deaths from COVID-19; 84,010 total cases; population: 1 million. Source: Montana COVID website.

Taiwan: Seven deaths; 817 total cases; population: 23.8 million. Last death May 11, 2020. Source: JHU CSSE COVID-19 Data.

If COVID-19 is your top priority, I encourage you and state legislators to do everything possible to save the lives of Montanans. Please look at what other countries do to keep COVID-19 active cases and deaths so low.

Tim Furey,

Missoula

