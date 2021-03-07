 Skip to main content
Look beneath names of misleading laws

Look beneath names of misleading laws

There is a particularly sneaky form of misinformation proliferating in public discussions right now. It is the practice of twisting the use of words until they are unrecognizable and may even be used by those who mean the opposite.

This is especially potent when targeting people who only read headlines, and those who do not think critically or look for context. A good example is the naming of "election integrity" laws whose real purpose is to keep minorities in power and take away voting rights from certain groups, especially the poor, democrats, black, indigenous, people of color. These proposed laws are blatant and mind-boggling.

Why else try to deny people in voting lines access to food and water at the same time polling places are decreased and lines become longer (Georgia)? Why try to allow a state legislature the right to overturn the results of a popular vote without proof of malfeasance (Arizona)?

Accusations are not proof and there is no proof of widespread fraud in our elections. These laws strike a major blow at our constitutional rights and duties as citizens to participate in our own governance.

Please look beneath the surface to the implications of these laws.

Beth Thompson,

Missoula

