Look beyond a few cherry picked words

Gary and Joan Carlson (Aug. 18) cherry picked seven words from a thirty minute speech made by Kamala Harris in 2014. Based on the seven words, in a speech making no reference to the U.S. military, the Carlsons conclude that Senator Harris “obviously has little, or no, appreciation for the military and those who are willing to devote several years of service to their country and may even given their lives.” The 2014 speech focused on criminal justice reform relating to low-level non-violent drug crimes and on a California initiative to reduce recidivism. The Carlson’s seven words refer to “stupid” decisions by 18 to 24 year olds, decisions contributing to overcrowded prisons. Conservatives and progressives agree on much she said and policies she pursued as California’s Attorney General. We, as Americans, must look beyond a few words cherry picked by those with a political agenda. Kamala Harris’s full 2014 speech is on YouTube. I was happy to listen to the speech. You can decide if the Carlsons listened before writing.