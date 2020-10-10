 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Look what the experts say now

Look what the experts say now

{{featured_button_text}}

Follow the science, we’re instructed. Adhere to the protocols of the medical establishment. Do everything you’re told by the experts.

Well, now, take a look at what they have to say.

In a petition, the Great Barrington Declaration, as of the time of this writing (Oct. 8, 11:49 p.m.), over 16,000 scientists and doctors have called for a radical change in the way America manages the effects of the COVID-19 virus. Take care of those who are most at risk in a way that minimizes the risk to them. Allow everyone else to revert back to normal life. Children go back to school. Bars and restaurants open. Arts, sports, cultural events resume. Men and women go back to work. Businesses open or re-open. Lockdowns end. Mask mandates disappear.

This is a short, easily read, plain-English, common-sense petition. You can see it here: https://gbdeclaration.org/ and there is an opportunity for you to sign it if you like. I did. I encourage you to do likewise.

Freedom beckons.

Roger Mitchell,

Stevensville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Who are Trump's supporters?
Letters

Who are Trump's supporters?

Although Donald Trump's approval rating is 13 points lower than his 2016 election numbers, he still leads Joe Biden by seven points in Montana…

Cannabis is destructive
Letters

Cannabis is destructive

Montana voters, please join me in sending a strong message that we do not wish to be Washington, Colorado or Oregon. VOTE AGAINST MONTANA I-19…

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News