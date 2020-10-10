Look what the experts say now

In a petition, the Great Barrington Declaration, as of the time of this writing (Oct. 8, 11:49 p.m.), over 16,000 scientists and doctors have called for a radical change in the way America manages the effects of the COVID-19 virus. Take care of those who are most at risk in a way that minimizes the risk to them. Allow everyone else to revert back to normal life. Children go back to school. Bars and restaurants open. Arts, sports, cultural events resume. Men and women go back to work. Businesses open or re-open. Lockdowns end. Mask mandates disappear.