You don't have to scratch me very deeply to find the anger. I am looking around for someone to blame.
I could blame immigrants, but my wife just gave birth to one this morning. Can't blame a little one running around the house, even if it has nice hair, doesn't speak English and has a discomforting work ethic. I suppose I should be happy that she didn't birth a Muslim: a lot of selfless reverence makes me uneasy, foreign languages make me paranoid and if the kid turns out to be a terrorist (0.00009 percent of all Muslims) I will have to build a detached shed in the back yard; can't have the kids building a bomb in the house, you know.
Where's a guy to turn to find the right guys to blame? Can't blame "Repugnicans" any more than you can blame a dog for killing every chicken. Can't blame Democrats, they are just paralyzed and insipid quibblers. Can't blame climate scientists for causing climate change.
It's getting to where a guy can't blame anyone straight out. Imagine my fix; if I can't blame someone for my failures, inadequacies, bad attitudes, laziness and latent destructiveness, where in hell does that leave me?
Parris ja Young,
Alberton