In response to Gary LeDeau’s guest column, "Don’t Lose riverfront to condos" (Dec. 31):
With all due respect, progress and evolution do exist, despite current events. To do away with deteriorated old relics of buildings of a bygone era can only serve to enhance our riverfront, not diminish it.
I offer the new public library being built as an example. Aren’t we all excited for that progressive new addition to our community? I hope so and I look forward to the continued progression of our community. Happy New Year!
Forest Henderson,
Missoula