{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

In response to Gary LeDeau’s guest column, "Don’t Lose riverfront to condos" (Dec. 31):

With all due respect, progress and evolution do exist, despite current events. To do away with deteriorated old relics of buildings of a bygone era can only serve to enhance our riverfront, not diminish it.

I offer the new public library being built as an example. Aren’t we all excited for that progressive new addition to our community? I hope so and I look forward to the continued progression of our community. Happy New Year!

Forest Henderson,

Missoula

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
2