Looking forward to working with O’Brien

Looking forward to working with O’Brien

My ballot has been mailed and accepted, and I’m proud to announce that I voted with confidence for Shannon O’Brien as my next senator in Senate District 46.

O’Brien will serve the state of Montana well with her focus on a vibrant, sustainable environment. She will work for safe affordable housing, access to high-quality health care and she will navigate solutions for child care.

O’Brien has been in the field of education for over 25 years. Her ability to define and identify real problems in education and proactively explore solutions is exceptional by learning, researching, teaching and leading change in the education and policy arenas throughout her career.

As the incumbent representative for House District 91, I look forward to working closely with O’Brien as we pursue equity with early childhood education. Montana is one of six states that doesn’t have a public preschool program. O’Brien and I recognize that an investment of $1 now in public preschool may save a minimum of $7 down the road, by providing these young citizens more opportunities and less roadblocks.

Join me with casting your vote for Shannon O’Brien!

Rep. Connie Keogh,

House District 91,

Missoula

