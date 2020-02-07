'Loony left' critic guilty of projection

Thomas Ross, in his letter of Feb. 3, decries “ad hominem ramblings of the loony left,” which is, ironically, an ad hominem attack.

He says those who want U.S. Sen. Steve Daines to honor his oath of impartiality are in “deteriorated mental states” and “have progressed in their neuroses to full-blown psychosis.” Ross's diagnosing credentials are that he “studied well beyond Psych 101.” He must have been absent the day they studied “projection.”

As Sen. Lamar Alexander admitted, House managers have proven their case. Donald Trump did it. He and his co-conspirators shook down a vulnerable ally and put the national interest at risk in order to further Trump's political career and smear his opponent.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The “perfect phone call” morphed into “just trying to investigate corruption” to “OK, he did it, so what?” But this is just one of Trump's many crimes.