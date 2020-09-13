 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Loser' label contemptible

'Loser' label contemptible

{{featured_button_text}}

I grew up in the 1950s next to one of the largest military bases in the world in North Carolina. World War II and Korea were fresh on everyone’s minds. My church had a couple dozen or more WWI, WWII and Korea vets, and one from the Spanish American War. Belleau Wood, Battle of the Bulge, Iwo Jima, North Africa, D-Day, on and on.

My wife’s father was in the Japanese Occupation Force. My uncle was a Seabee in the Pacific. My father, too old for military service, a postman, worked in a secret post office somewhere near Ft Bragg. My school had several kids whose fathers did not come home. I knew six men I grew up with or knew in college who died in Vietnam. My best boyhood friend, a sonar man on a battleship, died when his ship collided with an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea in the Vietnam War.

The idea that anyone who is an American citizen, much less the president of the United States, would refer to anyone who has ever worn a U.S. military uniform as a “loser” or “sucker,” deserves only our deepest and lasting contempt.

Dick Hoskins,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election signs expose character
Letters

Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any in…

Good people in Missoula
Letters

Good people in Missoula

While out walking on Saturday, Sept. 5, I tripped and hit my head. I didn’t have a chance to get names but want to thank the young man from Wa…

Logging vs. destructive fires
Letters

Logging vs. destructive fires

Recently in the Missoulian was a Letter to the Editor from Mike Garrity crowing about the fact that The Alliance for the Wild Rockies along wi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News