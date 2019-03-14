The City of Missoula street department head stated last week "Missoulians need to be patient" regarding the street department snow removal. This is the same department head who says "be patient" regarding leaf removal, pothole repairs, street sweeping and any other responsibilities for which he is in charge.
I witnessed four vehicles being hit last Thursday due to the snow berm left for the past two weeks on Higgins just south of the Missoulian building, mine being one of them. Patience for me would mean having a plan and implementing the plan. I noticed today the berm still remains; the evening and weekend hours where these berms could be removed have passed and vehicles are still subject to limited space to maneuver.
Who holds the city accountable? As a longtime taxpayer for these services, my patience is running thin. Is it time to contract out the street department responsibilities? Please call your council reps.
Pat Collins,
Missoula