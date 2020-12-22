Loss of democracy would mean fascism

If the die-hard President Trump supporters should manage to stage an overthrow of free and fair elections, we could kiss democracy goodbye. What would we stand to lose?

According to the Reader's Digest Encyclopedic Dictionary, 1967, on pg. 355, "democracy" is "a form of government in which political power resides in all the people and is exercised by them directly, or is given to elected representatives, with each citizen sharing equally in political privilege and duty and his (or her) right to do so is protected by free elections and other guarantees." The U.S. Constitution comes to mind.

However, should a charismatic leader using propaganda giving simple answers to complex problems gain a following, a fascist regime could result.

In the same dictionary, on p. 482, it states "fascism" is "The Totalitarian system of government developed in Italy in 1919 by the Fascisti under Benito Mussolini to oppose socialism and communism: the government in Italy from 1922 to 1943, the principles of which were adopted by Adolph Hitler and the Nazi Party to include the concept of racial supremacy."

In Nazi Germany, non-conformists, undesirables and Jews were detained, arrested and faced prisons, firing squads and death camps.

Give me democracy.