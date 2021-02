In response to Jay Stanford's letter of Feb. 1, you ask "Why is President Biden ALWAYS given a pass by the media?" In your zeal to label him a socialist, you may have failed to notice that as of the date of your letter, he has been in office for all of 12 days. Twelve days may seem like a long time but there are 1,448 days left in President Biden's first term. You may want to conserve your energy. He has almost four years left to govern as a "socialist".