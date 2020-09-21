In his editorial, Mr. Lott withheld information about how drug companies operate in hopes that people will agree with his claim that controls on drug prices in the United States will result in the shortening of their lives. He is right that we are paying for much of the research that these companies do. But he leaves out what happens to the rest of the money that they receive. From 2011-2018 they spent $1.04 trillion on marketing compared to $643 billion on research. As for profits, the companies made $744 billion during that period. These marketing costs and profits are among the highest in any industry. Besides leaving out this important information, Mr. Lott fails to mention the increasing costs of brand-name drugs during this period, which for many medicines has increased more than 100%, enabling these companies to maintain their huge profits despite competition from generics. The economics of the drug companies is complicated. Mr. Lott knows more about this topic than I do. But the idea that Americans need to continue to pay for marketing and profits without any control over prices is corporate propaganda, not a reason to vote for Steve Daines.