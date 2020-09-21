 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lott withheld information

Lott withheld information

{{featured_button_text}}

In his editorial, Mr. Lott withheld information about how drug companies operate in hopes that people will agree with his claim that controls on drug prices in the United States will result in the shortening of their lives. He is right that we are paying for much of the research that these companies do. But he leaves out what happens to the rest of the money that they receive. From 2011-2018 they spent $1.04 trillion on marketing compared to $643 billion on research. As for profits, the companies made $744 billion during that period. These marketing costs and profits are among the highest in any industry. Besides leaving out this important information, Mr. Lott fails to mention the increasing costs of brand-name drugs during this period, which for many medicines has increased more than 100%, enabling these companies to maintain their huge profits despite competition from generics. The economics of the drug companies is complicated. Mr. Lott knows more about this topic than I do. But the idea that Americans need to continue to pay for marketing and profits without any control over prices is corporate propaganda, not a reason to vote for Steve Daines.

Russ Dodge,

Bigfork

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Montana is doing fine
Letters

Montana is doing fine

Greg Leichner, obviously another Seattle liberal, have you perhaps had the opportunity to view the Seattle KOMA television documentary, "SEATT…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News