Lou Ann Hansen is a strong voice for public education

LouAnn Hansen is a former teacher and student advocate. She understands the need for public education and the complexities of providing it.

She understands it takes more than funding for specific entitlements to serve our state’s education needs. In contrast with Brad Tschida, LouAnn’s support for education wouldn’t stop at supporting funding special education.

LouAnn is interested in creative solutions for addressing student health issues and school safety; funding Montana University System Science, Technology, Engineering and Math scholarships with lottery revenue; accelerating career and college readiness for students and supporting loan repayment as incentive for recruitment of new teachers. Tschida voted no on measures addressing these important issues.

It’s time for a strong voice for public education from HD97 in Montana's legislature. Vote LouAnn Hansen for HD97.

Jane Darnell,

Missoula

