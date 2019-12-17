If you love Montana and all it stands for, the freedom to access public lands for hunting and recreation, a place that isn't all chopped up for development, and yet has enough jobs for all, then stop voting for the dark money. Stop voting for big money.
In the race for governor we have the richest man in Congress, Greg Gianforte, opposing Mike Cooney, who is running his race on small donations. Cooney doesn't take money from the White House and from the American taxpayers.
We need to look at the records of these individuals and see who is in the race to protect Montana and the public lands, who will not raise our taxes after they get in, someone who is honest and not corrupted by the big money pouring in from the Trump administration.
Mitch McConnell, Mike Pence, Williams Barr, Donald Trump Jr., Gianforte and Tim Fox have been spending taxpayer money to run their campaigns to take over Montana. Don't let it happen.
Once gone, Montana will never be the same. Protect Montana: Don't vote for big money.
Kay Gervais,
Corvallis