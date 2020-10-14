 Skip to main content
LR-130 is unnecessary

LR-130 is unnecessary

Vote "no" on LR-130. Pitched as a way to reduce regulations, LR-130 instead is the ultimate early Christmas gift for out-of-state gun manufacturers and violent extremist militias. LR-130 removes the ability of towns, cities, counties and other local governments from enacting common-sense policies to protect their communities. According to the official ballot description, “It repeals a local government unit’s authority to prevent or suppress the possession of firearms by convicted felons, adjudicated mental incompetents, illegal aliens, and minors.” Furthermore, LR-130 is both poorly crafted and totally unnecessary.

A similar bill to LR-130 (House Bill 357) has already wisely been vetoed by Governor Bullock. Its reincarnation, LR-130, is opposed by the Montana League of Cities and Towns as well as Montanans across the state. That’s because Second Amendment protections already work in Montana. Yet that’s not enough for the creators of LR-130. They want to make sure anyone can wave a gun in your face anytime, anywhere. That scares me and it should scare you, too.

Don’t let extremists craft your laws and put Montanans at risk. Vote "no" on LR-130.

Sneed Collard,

Missoula

