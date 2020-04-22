Lucky to have businesses that offer ketamine infusions

Greg Strandberg should have checked Wikipedia before he wrote his (April 21) letter to the editor criticizing the ketamine billboard.
Ketamine has been found to be a rapid-acting antidepressant. It also may be effective in decreasing suicidal ideation. A single low, sub-anesthetic dose of ketamine given via intravenous infusion may produce antidepressant effects within four hours and these effects may persist for up to several weeks. Moreover, based on the available preliminary evidence, the magnitude of the antidepressant effects of ketamine appears to be more than double that of conventional antidepressants. On the basis of these findings, ketamine has been described as the single most important advance in the treatment of depression in over 50 years.
We're lucky to have Big Sky Ketamine in Helena as well as New Health Montana in Missoula, which also offers ketamine infusions.
Larry Godwin,
Missoula
