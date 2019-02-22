Are you one of the stupidos? Do you listen to CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC and ABC, and nod your head and say yep, yep, yep?
While at the gym on the walker watching television news, I tuned to CNN and watched them each repeat Sunday's 60 Minute interview where Andrew McCabe said, “Trump said he believes Putin more than our intelligence agencies.” That’s what they repeated, verbatim, when they should have said: “McCabe said Trump said he believes Putin more than he believes our intelligence agencies.” If you can’t see the difference and if you repeat the lying "presstitutes" then, yes, you’re a stupido grande.
And they might have added, “and yes, McCabe is a proven liar.” However, the lying presstitutes would never be that fair when it comes to Donald Trump due to the fact they are still embarrassed about, “Trump, ha, ha, ha, he’ll never be elected.”
Larry Martin,
